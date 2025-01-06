The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $536,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.38.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $280.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

