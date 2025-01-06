Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 4,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,758,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,393,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $542.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,131. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $493.30 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 13.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,465 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.