TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. TPG has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TPG by 21.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 1,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TPG by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in TPG by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

