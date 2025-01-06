Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 15,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,823% compared to the typical daily volume of 320 call options.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ ARBE traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. 84,906,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,619,859. The firm has a market cap of $318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -0.02. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

