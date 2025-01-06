Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $130.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transcat by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNS opened at $108.26 on Friday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $94.29 and a 12 month high of $147.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a market cap of $995.88 million, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.63%. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

