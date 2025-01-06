Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $46,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.