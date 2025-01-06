U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.3% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $49.11. 883,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,555. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

