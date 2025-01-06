U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,454. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.