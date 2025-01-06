Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.76. 543,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

