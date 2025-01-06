United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $17.01. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 3,294,036 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $979.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.