Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 164,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 49,179 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.97.

Uxin Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $865.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.34.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

