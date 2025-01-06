Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 18954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$751.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.02.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

