Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 18954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.
Valeura Energy Stock Performance
About Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.
