Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Reduced by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.17. 784,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

