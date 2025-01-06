Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Cut by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 14.1% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.04. 319,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,867. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $302.34 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.61. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

