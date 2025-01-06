Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Cut by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,803,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $6.22 on Monday, reaching $422.72. 613,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $302.34 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

