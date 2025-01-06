Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.1% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 835,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,939. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

