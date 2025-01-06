Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,861,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.03. 193,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,798. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $263.83 and a 52-week high of $380.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.