Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 197 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

