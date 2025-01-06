Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 95 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.67.

AXON opened at $601.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.68 and its 200 day moving average is $441.20. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.72 and a fifty-two week high of $698.67.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,545 shares of company stock worth $31,159,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

