Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

