Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after buying an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 316.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,117,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after purchasing an additional 807,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,288,000 after purchasing an additional 630,628 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,087,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

