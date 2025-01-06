Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $4,656,631. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $619.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $639.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $789.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $828.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

