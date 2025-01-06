Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,364,000 after buying an additional 637,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after acquiring an additional 146,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after acquiring an additional 126,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTFC
Wintrust Financial Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.