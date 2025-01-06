Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 167 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $162.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.54. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

