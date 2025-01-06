Versant Capital Management Inc Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,781,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,619,000 after purchasing an additional 128,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $309.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.99. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $237.50 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

