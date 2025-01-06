Versant Capital Management Inc Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Jamf were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 282.9% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 2,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 982,764 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,003,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,569,000 after purchasing an additional 565,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $127,545.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,973.28. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

