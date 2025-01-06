Versant Capital Management Inc Has $58,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 472.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $70,610,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.82.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $197.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.