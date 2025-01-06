Versant Capital Management Inc Has $67,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 67.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lincoln National by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 58,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $32.37 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

