Versant Capital Management Inc Has $73,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,290 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $154,468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after acquiring an additional 996,871 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 315.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,179,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,623,000 after acquiring an additional 895,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 317.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 926,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,474,000 after acquiring an additional 704,091 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $152.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.53 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

