Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 115.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $3,027,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 97,893 shares during the period.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $158.92 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

