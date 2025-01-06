Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OBDE. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 132,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.3 %
OBDE opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
