Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 61 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,231.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 139.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 970,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $223.33 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $176.27 and a 1 year high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.23.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

