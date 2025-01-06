Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 13,242,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 43,896,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The company has a market cap of £722,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

