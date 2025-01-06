Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.80. 446,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,542,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Viasat

Viasat Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $32,824.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,732.71. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Viasat by 63.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 176.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.