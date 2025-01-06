Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.70.
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unionview LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $314.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $586.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
