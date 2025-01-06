Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.96. Vizsla Silver shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 978,045 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $536.60 million, a P/E ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 2,412.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,863 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 111.7% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,694,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 893,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 619,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

