Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Receives $4.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PET shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Wag! Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Wag! Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of PET stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.22. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.47.
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
