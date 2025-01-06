Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Reduced by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,997,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,969,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $98,284,000 after buying an additional 3,329,857 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,021,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $24,226,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,028,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $9.50 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -9.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

