Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.9% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $736.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,116. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

