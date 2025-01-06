Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $42,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $327.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

