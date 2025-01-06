Waterstone Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.
Waterstone Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Waterstone Financial Stock Performance
WSBF opened at $13.05 on Monday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
