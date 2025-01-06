Waterstone Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Waterstone Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

WSBF opened at $13.05 on Monday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Insider Transactions at Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

In related news, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $67,512.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,051.12. This trade represents a 5.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 17,544 shares of company stock valued at $274,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.