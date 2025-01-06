Wedbush Issues Optimistic Estimate for PulteGroup Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $13.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

PHM opened at $110.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88. PulteGroup has a one year low of $99.68 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

