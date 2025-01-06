William Blair Expects Reduced Earnings for Global Industrial

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Global Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.44 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $923.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 173.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Global Industrial by 41.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Global Industrial by 12.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $165,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,529. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.