William Blair Initiates Coverage on ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

Shares of TTAN opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

