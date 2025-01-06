Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.37% of Winmark worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Winmark by 117.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 95.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 55.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 30.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total transaction of $918,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,612,036.25. This trade represents a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.11, for a total transaction of $570,165.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,456.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,071. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $388.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $330.25 and a 12-month high of $431.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.70 and a 200-day moving average of $381.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $8.40 per share. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

