WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 441,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 324,169 shares.The stock last traded at $44.09 and had previously closed at $43.60.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $64,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $216,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.