Wise (LON:WISE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,122 ($13.94) and last traded at GBX 1,116 ($13.87), with a volume of 4697128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,096 ($13.62).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($12.99) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 904.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 768.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

