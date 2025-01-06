Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. 75,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,107. The company has a market capitalization of $755.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.30. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $325,693.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,205.52. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,881.10. This trade represents a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.