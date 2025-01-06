Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $28.36 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.