Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for ZION Q2 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

